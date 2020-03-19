Why Eagle?
Your solution to organizing design assets
Eagle is your best choice for organizing images and ideas. Thousands of images? Hundreds of categories? Eagle solves it all with efficiency and style.
It can be a fuss to collect images from websites
Collecting images are always a nightmare, especially with all the procedures and when there are more than one.
Lack of efficiency to organizing assets
Organizing assets means creating many folders and multiple cut-and-paste actions, which can be quite a waste of time.
Finding assets become mission impossible
It is not easy to remember where you keep all your design assets, and it is harder to find the right one at the right time.